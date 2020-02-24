The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] opened at N/A and closed at $31.27 a share within trading session on 02/21/20. That means that the stock dropped by -2.75% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $30.41.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CG] had 977356 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.94M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.15%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.99%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $17.33 during that period and CG managed to take a rebound to $34.98 in the last 52 weeks.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.33 to 34.98. This is compared to its latest closing price of $31.27.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] sitting at +37.41 and its Gross Margin at +81.12, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.11, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.50%. Its Return on Equity is 47.73, and its Return on Assets is 2.85. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CG financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 1,126.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 91.85, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.48. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 16.30, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 1,108.39.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 13.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.13, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.57. The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.01 and P/E Ratio of 10.54. These metrics all suggest that The Carlyle Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] earns $1,891,718 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.81 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.25.

The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] has 348.22M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.89B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.33 to 34.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.06% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 75.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.76, which indicates that it is 3.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 33.94. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. [CG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.