The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE: SCHW] shares went lower by -4.92% from its previous closing of $48.58, now trading at the price of $46.19, also adding -2.39 points. Is SCHW stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 13.26 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of SCHW shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 1.15B float and a -2.33% run over in the last seven days. SCHW share price has been hovering between $51.65 and $34.58 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [NYSE:SCHW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/21/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] sitting at +41.14 and its Gross Margin at +84.24, this company’s Net Margin is now 30.40%. These measurements indicate that The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 1.40%. Its Return on Equity is 17.48, and its Return on Assets is 1.25. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SCHW financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 34.10. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 25.43, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 19.79, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 34.10.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.37, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.36.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 0.52 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.04.

The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] has 1.28B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $59.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 34.58 to 51.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.28, which indicates that it is 3.23% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation [SCHW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.