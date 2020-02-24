Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE: TWO] dipped by -1.42% on the last trading session, reaching $15.23 price per share at the time. Two Harbors Investment Corp. represents 279.61M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.32B with the latest information.

The Two Harbors Investment Corp. traded at the price of $15.23 with 1.02 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TWO shares recorded 1.70M.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE:TWO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] sitting at +18.28 and its Gross Margin at +92.42.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.20%. Its Return on Equity is 7.02, and its Return on Assets is 0.98. These metrics suggest that this Two Harbors Investment Corp. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 610.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 85.92, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 84.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.45, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.79.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.51, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.90.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.44 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.05.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has 279.61M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.06 to 15.85. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 26.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.71, which indicates that it is 1.53% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 48.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] a Reliable Buy?

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.