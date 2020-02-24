Under Armour, Inc. [NYSE: UA] stock went down by -2.48% or -0.37 points down from its previous closing price of $14.94. The stock reached $14.57 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, UA share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -3.70% in the period of the last 7 days.

UA had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $15.05, at one point touching $14.51. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $15.05. The 52-week high currently stands at $24.55 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -24.94% after the recent low of $14.73.

Under Armour, Inc. [NYSE:UA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.73 to 24.55. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.94.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Under Armour, Inc. [UA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Under Armour, Inc. [UA] sitting at +4.50 and its Gross Margin at +46.90.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Under Armour, Inc. [UA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.43. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.67, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.82. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 11.15, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.57.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 22.82 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.83, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.13.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 7.66 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.16. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.27 and its Current Ratio is 1.90. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Let’s now turn our attention to trading performance: Under Armour, Inc. [UA] has shares outstanding. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.73 to 24.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -1.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 24.69. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Under Armour, Inc. [UA] a Reliable Buy?

Under Armour, Inc. [UA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.