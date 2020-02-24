VEREIT, Inc. [NYSE: VER] gained by 0.30% on the last trading session, reaching $10.15 price per share at the time. VEREIT, Inc. represents 1.06B in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.70B with the latest information.

The VEREIT, Inc. traded at the price of $10.15 with 1.55 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of VER shares recorded 9.45M.

VEREIT, Inc. [NYSE:VER]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.78 to 10.17. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.12.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 02/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of VEREIT, Inc. [VER]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for VEREIT, Inc. [VER] sitting at +11.15 and its Gross Margin at +38.78, this company’s Net Margin is now -29.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.02, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.60%. Its Return on Equity is -1.19, and its Return on Assets is -0.62. These metrics suggest that this VEREIT, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, VEREIT, Inc. [VER] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 85.06. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.60. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.50, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 82.72.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.32 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 13.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. VEREIT, Inc. [VER] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.97, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.09.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, VEREIT, Inc. [VER] earns $6,999,056 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.15 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.09.

VEREIT, Inc. [VER] has 1.06B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.70B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.78 to 10.17. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.20% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 30.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.53, which indicates that it is 1.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.93. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is VEREIT, Inc. [VER] a Reliable Buy?

VEREIT, Inc. [VER] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.