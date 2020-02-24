The share price of VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] inclined by $28.13, presently trading at $28.15. The company’s shares saw 37.49% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $20.47 recorded on 02/21/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as VICI jumped by +0.93% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -2.09% compared to 0.26 of all time high it touched on 02/21/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 6.03%, while additionally gaining 29.96% during the last 12 months. VICI Properties Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $28.87. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 0.72% increase from the current trading price.

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.47 to 28.16. This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.13.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] sitting at +66.40 and its Gross Margin at +97.46, this company’s Net Margin is now 66.80%. These measurements indicate that VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.70%. Its Return on Equity is 7.39, and its Return on Assets is 4.44. These metrics suggest that this VICI Properties Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 27.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 18.57. VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.92 and P/E Ratio of 22.37. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.07.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has 460.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $12.97B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.47 to 28.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.49% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.57. This RSI suggests that VICI Properties Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. [VICI], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.