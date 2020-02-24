Vivint Solar, Inc. [NYSE: VSLR] shares went higher by 0.69% from its previous closing of $11.44, now trading at the price of $11.52, also adding 0.08 points. Is VSLR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 896163 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of VSLR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 116.43M float and a +4.58% run over in the last seven days. VSLR share price has been hovering between $12.99 and $4.38 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Vivint Solar, Inc. [NYSE:VSLR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.38 to 12.99. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.44.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 03/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Vivint Solar, Inc. [VSLR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vivint Solar, Inc. [VSLR] sitting at -38.75 and its Gross Margin at +14.30, this company’s Net Margin is now -24.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -6.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -14.50%. Its Return on Equity is -2.92, and its Return on Assets is -0.65. These metrics suggest that this Vivint Solar, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Vivint Solar, Inc. [VSLR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 423.74. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 80.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.55. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -1.13, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 417.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -48.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.11, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.74. Vivint Solar, Inc. [VSLR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.59.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Vivint Solar, Inc. [VSLR] earns $114,210 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 13.27 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.12. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.59 and its Current Ratio is 1.67. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Vivint Solar, Inc. [VSLR] has 137.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.57B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.38 to 12.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.33% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 162.98% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.64, which indicates that it is 6.42% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.46. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Vivint Solar, Inc. [VSLR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Vivint Solar, Inc. [VSLR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.