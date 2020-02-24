The share price of W. R. Berkley Corporation [NYSE: WRB] inclined by $78.07, presently trading at $78.65. The company’s shares saw 48.45% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $52.98 recorded on 02/21/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as WRB fall by -0.84% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -1.59% compared to -0.67 of all time high it touched on 02/19/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 10.40%, while additionally gaining 45.82% during the last 12 months. W. R. Berkley Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $70.50. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -8.15% decrease from the current trading price.

W. R. Berkley Corporation [NYSE:WRB]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB] sitting at +12.41, this company’s Net Margin is now 8.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.25, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.20%. Its Return on Equity is 11.85, and its Return on Assets is 2.70. These metrics suggest that this W. R. Berkley Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 43.23. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 30.18, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.43 and P/E Ratio of 22.27. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.31. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.46.

W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB] has 183.49M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.43B. At its current price, it has moved down by -1.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 48.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.65, which indicates that it is 1.24% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of W. R. Berkley Corporation [WRB], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.