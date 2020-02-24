Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] saw a change by -1.81% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $2.72. The company is holding 199.89M shares with keeping 184.88M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 2.64% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -54.21% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -39.35%, trading +2.64% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 199.89M shares valued at 5.3 million were bought and sold.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [NYSE:WPG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.65 to 5.94. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.77.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 02/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] sitting at +4.76 and its Gross Margin at +32.37, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.20%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.83, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.00%. Its Return on Equity is 8.92, and its Return on Assets is 2.12. These metrics suggest that this Washington Prime Group Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 293.83. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 74.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 67.35. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.26, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 360.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.22 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.78. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.15, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.68. Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.36 and P/E Ratio of 18.45. These metrics all suggest that Washington Prime Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] earns $859,319 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 8.15 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.16.

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] has 199.89M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $543.70M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.65 to 5.94. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.97, which indicates that it is 6.28% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 35.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] a Reliable Buy?

Washington Prime Group Inc. [WPG] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.