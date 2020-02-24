Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [NASDAQ: AXAS] opened at N/A and closed at $0.22 a share within trading session on 02/21/20. That means that the stock dropped by -4.30% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $0.21.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [NASDAQ: AXAS] had 972210 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.95M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.65%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.51%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $0.21 during that period and AXAS managed to take a rebound to $1.55 in the last 52 weeks.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [NASDAQ:AXAS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 1.55. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.22.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 03/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] sitting at +38.57 and its Gross Margin at +46.64, this company’s Net Margin is now 43.20%. These measurements indicate that Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 16.40%. Its Return on Equity is 42.39, and its Return on Assets is 16.53. These metrics all suggest that Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 110.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 43.05. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 7.68, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 109.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.10 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.82. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.52. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.09, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 2.28 and P/E Ratio of 0.61. These metrics all suggest that Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] earns $1,491,670 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.16 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.43. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.79 and its Current Ratio is 0.79. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] has 172.65M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $38.50M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.21 to 1.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -86.23% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.89, which indicates that it is 6.65% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.