Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: ESPR] opened at N/A and closed at $68.35 a share within trading session on 02/21/20. That means that the stock dropped by -9.64% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $61.76.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ: ESPR] had 3.21 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 585.75K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 9.17%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 7.24%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $33.13 during that period and ESPR managed to take a rebound to $76.98 in the last 52 weeks.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. [NASDAQ:ESPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.13 to 76.98. This is compared to its latest closing price of $68.35.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 02/24/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. [ESPR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: this company’s Net Margin is now -64.60%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.57. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.10. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. [ESPR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 15.60.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.22 and its Current Ratio is 2.22. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. [ESPR] has 28.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.13 to 76.98. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 86.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.09, which indicates that it is 9.17% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.60. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. [ESPR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. [ESPR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.