Zillow Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: Z] opened at N/A and closed at $65.00 a share within trading session on 02/21/20. That means that the stock dropped by -6.54% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $60.75.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Zillow Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: Z] had 3.58 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.85M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.57%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.16%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $28.47 during that period and Z managed to take a rebound to $66.68 in the last 52 weeks.

Zillow Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:Z]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.47 to 66.68. This is compared to its latest closing price of $65.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zillow Group, Inc. [Z]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zillow Group, Inc. [Z] sitting at -9.00 and its Gross Margin at +44.24.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -106.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.92. Zillow Group, Inc. [Z] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.80.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.53. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.90 and its Current Ratio is 3.81. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Zillow Group, Inc. [Z] has 142.71M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $9.28B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.47 to 66.68. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 113.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.28. This RSI suggests that Zillow Group, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Zillow Group, Inc. [Z] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. [Z], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.