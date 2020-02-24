Zillow Group, Inc. [NASDAQ: ZG] stock went down by -7.38% or -4.84 points down from its previous closing price of $65.59. The stock reached $60.75 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ZG share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining +18.35% in the period of the last 7 days.

ZG had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $66.63, at one point touching $63.6811. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $66.63. The 52-week high currently stands at $66.96 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 87.08% after the recent low of $28.12.

Zillow Group, Inc. [NASDAQ:ZG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.12 to 66.96. This is compared to its latest closing price of $65.59.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Zillow Group, Inc. [ZG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Zillow Group, Inc. [ZG] sitting at -9.00 and its Gross Margin at +44.24, this company’s Net Margin is now -11.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -4.91, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.30%. Its Return on Equity is -9.11, and its Return on Assets is -5.86. These metrics suggest that this Zillow Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -106.61. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.92. Zillow Group, Inc. [ZG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.80.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.53. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.90 and its Current Ratio is 3.81. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Zillow Group, Inc. [ZG] has 203.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $13.35B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.12 to 66.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 116.06% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.96, which indicates that it is 4.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.29. This RSI suggests that Zillow Group, Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Zillow Group, Inc. [ZG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. [ZG], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.