Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [NYSE: ANF] shares went lower by -4.32% from its previous closing of $15.38, now trading at the price of $14.72, also adding -0.66 points. Is ANF stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 985890 contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ANF shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 62.12M float and a -13.39% run over in the last seven days. ANF share price has been hovering between $30.63 and $13.58 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [NYSE:ANF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.58 to 30.63. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.38.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 03/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] sitting at +3.65 and its Gross Margin at +55.07, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.70%. Its Return on Equity is 6.08, and its Return on Assets is 3.16. These metrics suggest that this Abercrombie & Fitch Co. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 24.55. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 19.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 12.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.06, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.55.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 1.95 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.17, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.19 and P/E Ratio of 19.33. These metrics all suggest that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] earns $85,479 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 46.98 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.52. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.61 and its Current Ratio is 2.39. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] has 65.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.58 to 30.63. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.96% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 8.36% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 4.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 29.45. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] a Reliable Buy?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.