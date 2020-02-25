Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] shares went lower by -4.46% from its previous closing of $51.53, now trading at the price of $49.23, also adding -2.3 points. Is AFL stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.07 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AFL shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 684.21M float and a -6.78% run over in the last seven days. AFL share price has been hovering between $57.18 and $48.14 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.14 to 57.18. This is compared to its latest closing price of $51.53.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Aflac Incorporated [AFL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Aflac Incorporated [AFL] sitting at +19.93, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.00%. These measurements indicate that Aflac Incorporated [AFL] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.80%. Its Return on Equity is 12.61, and its Return on Assets is 2.21. These metrics suggest that this Aflac Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 22.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 18.49, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.15.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] has 733.45M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $36.11B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.14 to 57.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 2.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.62, which indicates that it is 1.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.89. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Aflac Incorporated [AFL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Aflac Incorporated [AFL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.