The share price of Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] inclined by $98.24, presently trading at $95.16. The company’s shares saw 21.29% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $78.45 recorded on 02/24/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as COF fall by -7.55% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -8.95% compared to -7.78 of all time high it touched on 02/20/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -7.35%, while additionally gaining 20.99% during the last 12 months. Capital One Financial Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $116.82. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 21.66% increase from the current trading price.

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/28/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] sitting at +20.36, this company’s Net Margin is now 18.20%. These measurements indicate that Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.13, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.50%. Its Return on Equity is 10.01, and its Return on Assets is 1.44. These metrics suggest that this Capital One Financial Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 96.01. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.56.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.09. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.06.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] has 467.39M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $45.92B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 78.45 to 107.59. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.55% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 21.29% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 2.09% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation [COF], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.