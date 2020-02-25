Cerner Corporation [NASDAQ: CERN] dipped by -3.54% on the last trading session, reaching $73.38 price per share at the time. Cerner Corporation represents 314.56M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $23.08B with the latest information.

The Cerner Corporation traded at the price of $73.38 with 2.77 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CERN shares recorded 1.78M.

Cerner Corporation [NASDAQ:CERN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 54.22 to 80.90. This is compared to its latest closing price of $76.07.

Fundamental Analysis of Cerner Corporation [CERN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cerner Corporation [CERN] sitting at +12.06 and its Gross Margin at +75.65, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.75, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.90%. Its Return on Equity is 11.56, and its Return on Assets is 7.84. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CERN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cerner Corporation [CERN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 27.73. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 21.71, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.23. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 47.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 27.03.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.76. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.05. Cerner Corporation [CERN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 5.39, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.93 and P/E Ratio of 44.55. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Cerner Corporation [CERN] earns $207,759 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.90 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.84. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.02 and its Current Ratio is 2.04. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cerner Corporation [CERN] has 314.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $23.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 54.22 to 80.90. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 35.34% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.96, which indicates that it is 1.82% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.44. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cerner Corporation [CERN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cerner Corporation [CERN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.