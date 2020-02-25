Chevron Corporation [CVX] saw a change by -3.94% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $104.71. The company is holding 1.90B shares with keeping 1.89B floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at -0.65% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -17.77% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -14.68%, trading +0.28% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 1.90B shares valued at 9.44 million were bought and sold.

Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 105.40 to 127.34. This is compared to its latest closing price of $109.01.

Fundamental Analysis of Chevron Corporation [CVX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Chevron Corporation [CVX] sitting at -0.23 and its Gross Margin at +2.73, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.10%. Its Return on Equity is 1.96, and its Return on Assets is 1.19. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CVX financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Chevron Corporation [CVX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 18.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 15.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 11.36. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -0.40, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.70.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.85 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.93. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.65, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.11.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.57.

Chevron Corporation [CVX] has 1.90B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $199.45B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 105.40 to 127.34. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.77% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -0.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 1.51% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.76. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Chevron Corporation [CVX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Chevron Corporation [CVX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.