Cinemark Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: CNK] opened at N/A and closed at $28.69 a share within trading session on 02/24/20. That means that the stock dropped by -2.27% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $28.04.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Cinemark Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: CNK] had 963338 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.69M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.89%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.85%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $28.10 during that period and CNK managed to take a rebound to $43.51 in the last 52 weeks.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. [NYSE:CNK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.10 to 43.51. This is compared to its latest closing price of $28.69.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. [CNK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. [CNK] sitting at +14.26 and its Gross Margin at +19.39, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 13.19, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.70%. Its Return on Equity is 14.99, and its Return on Assets is 4.75. These metrics suggest that this Cinemark Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cinemark Holdings, Inc. [CNK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 141.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.56, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 45.52. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 3.54, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 138.88.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.42 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.83. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.92, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. [CNK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.90, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.56 and P/E Ratio of 17.14. These metrics all suggest that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Cinemark Holdings, Inc. [CNK] earns $109,211 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 32.32 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.72. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.14 and its Current Ratio is 1.18. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. [CNK] has 131.34M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.77B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.10 to 43.51. At its current price, it has moved down by -35.56% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -0.21% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.65, which indicates that it is 4.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.01. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cinemark Holdings, Inc. [CNK] a Reliable Buy?

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. [CNK] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.