Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] saw a change by -2.86% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $3.56. The company is holding 269.38M shares with keeping 201.65M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 0.85% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -76.82% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -48.52%, trading +1.35% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 269.38M shares valued at 862060 were bought and sold.

Conduent Incorporated [NASDAQ:CNDT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.53 to 15.36. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.66.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Conduent Incorporated [CNDT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] sitting at +0.60 and its Gross Margin at +11.51, this company’s Net Margin is now -36.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.67, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.40%. Its Return on Equity is -80.48, and its Return on Assets is -34.55. These metrics suggest that this Conduent Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 38.61.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.24 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.12. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.46. Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.83.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.80. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 1.35.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.17. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] a Reliable Buy?

Conduent Incorporated [CNDT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.