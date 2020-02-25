The share price of Delta Air Lines, Inc. [NYSE: DAL] inclined by $57.87, presently trading at $54.23. The company’s shares saw 12.48% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $48.22 recorded on 02/24/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as DAL fall by -7.93% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -8.81% compared to -4.67 of all time high it touched on 02/18/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -10.02%, while additionally gaining 5.26% during the last 12 months. Delta Air Lines, Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $69.89. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 15.66% increase from the current trading price.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [NYSE:DAL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.22 to 63.44. This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.87.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/09/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] sitting at +14.16 and its Gross Margin at +22.17, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.19, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.60%. Its Return on Equity is 32.82, and its Return on Assets is 7.64. These metrics all suggest that Delta Air Lines, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 112.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.91, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.74. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 22.12, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 92.25.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.61 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.21. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.45, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.53 and P/E Ratio of 7.41. These metrics all suggest that Delta Air Lines, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] earns $516,549 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 18.19 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.75. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.35 and its Current Ratio is 0.41. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] has 645.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $35.02B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.22 to 63.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.51% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.48% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.19, which indicates that it is 2.02% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 30.39. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. [DAL], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.