Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $135.27 after DLR shares went down by -2.07% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [NYSE:DLR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 110.84 to 138.46. This is compared to its latest closing price of $138.13.

Fundamental Analysis of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] sitting at +7.79 and its Gross Margin at +26.57, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.80%. Its Return on Equity is 6.27, and its Return on Assets is 2.64. These metrics suggest that this Digital Realty Trust, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 109.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.26, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 46.89. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.71, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 128.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 26.99 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.73. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.89, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.61 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.14.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] has 208.42M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $28.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 110.84 to 138.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.30% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 22.04% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.54, which indicates that it is 1.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. [DLR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.