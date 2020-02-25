Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ: EKSO] gained by 2.72% on the last trading session, reaching $0.38 price per share at the time. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. represents 86.28M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $32.10M with the latest information.

The Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. traded at the price of $0.38 with 2.17 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of EKSO shares recorded 994.65K.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ:EKSO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 2.55. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.37.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 02/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. [EKSO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. [EKSO] sitting at -238.84 and its Gross Margin at +38.03.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -149.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -351.00%. Its Return on Equity is -223.82, and its Return on Assets is -97.02. These metrics suggest that this Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. [EKSO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 184.31. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 64.83, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 28.48. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -45.11, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 97.51.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.15. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.18, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.07. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. [EKSO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 28.62.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. [EKSO] earns $138,195 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.53 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.41. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.14 and its Current Ratio is 1.48. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. [EKSO] has 86.28M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $32.10M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 2.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -85.02% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 10.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.53, which indicates that it is 3.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 52.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. [EKSO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. [EKSO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.