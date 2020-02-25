Genocea Biosciences, Inc. [GNCA] took an upward turn with a change of 0.47%, trading at the price of $2.12 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.22 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Genocea Biosciences, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 169.82K shares for that time period. GNCA monthly volatility recorded 5.95%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.95%. PS value for GNCA stocks is with PB recorded at 2.40.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. [NASDAQ:GNCA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.99 to 11.28. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.11.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. [GNCA]

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Genocea Biosciences, Inc. [GNCA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 79.45. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 44.28, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 37.86. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -42.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 74.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.00. Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.88. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. [GNCA] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.33.

This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 6.62 and its Current Ratio is 6.62. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. [GNCA] has 27.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $58.36M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.99 to 11.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -81.21% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.53% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.51, which indicates that it is 4.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Genocea Biosciences, Inc. [GNCA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. [GNCA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.