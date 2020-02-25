HollyFrontier Corporation [NYSE: HFC] dipped by -2.16% on the last trading session, reaching $39.00 price per share at the time. HollyFrontier Corporation represents 159.81M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.37B with the latest information.

The HollyFrontier Corporation traded at the price of $39.00 with 991869 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of HFC shares recorded 1.93M.

HollyFrontier Corporation [NYSE:HFC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.73 to 58.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $39.86.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] sitting at +8.18 and its Gross Margin at +10.20, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.40%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 16.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.60%. Its Return on Equity is 12.43, and its Return on Assets is 6.65. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates HFC financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 20.19.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 4.64 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.52.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.51.

HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] has 159.81M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.37B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 37.73 to 58.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.76% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 3.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.27, which indicates that it is 4.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 25.42. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] a Reliable Buy?

HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.