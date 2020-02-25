Arconic Inc. [NYSE: ARNC] shares went lower by -1.20% from its previous closing of $33.47, now trading at the price of $33.07, also adding -0.4 points. Is ARNC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 4.69 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of ARNC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 429.81M float and a -0.87% run over in the last seven days. ARNC share price has been hovering between $34.27 and $17.93 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Arconic Inc. [NYSE:ARNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.93 to 34.27. This is compared to its latest closing price of $33.47.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Arconic Inc. [ARNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Arconic Inc. [ARNC] sitting at +11.66 and its Gross Margin at +17.12, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 14.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.80%. Its Return on Equity is 9.23, and its Return on Assets is 2.59. These metrics suggest that this Arconic Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Arconic Inc. [ARNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 128.93. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 56.32, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.79. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 107.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.32, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. Arconic Inc. [ARNC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.93, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 35.08 and P/E Ratio of 32.35. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 9.62 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.78. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.83 and its Current Ratio is 1.42. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Arconic Inc. [ARNC] has 435.92M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $14.42B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.93 to 34.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.50% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 84.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.64, which indicates that it is 2.47% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.68. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Arconic Inc. [ARNC] a Reliable Buy?

Arconic Inc. [ARNC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.