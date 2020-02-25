YRC Worldwide Inc.[YRCW] stock saw a move by -5.31% on Thursday, touching 862844. Based on the recent volume, YRC Worldwide Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of YRCW shares recorded 36.56M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] stock could reach median target price of $4.50.

YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] stock additionally went down by -6.99% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -4.64% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of YRCW stock is set at -72.67% by far, with shares price recording returns by -35.06% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, YRCW shares showcased -3.00% decrease. YRCW saw -75.31% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 9.74% compared to high within the same period of time.

YRC Worldwide Inc. [NASDAQ:YRCW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.95 to 8.67. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.26.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] sitting at +0.22 and its Gross Margin at +0.22, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 23.10%. Its Return on Assets is -5.77.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 155.98, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 67.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.37 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.29. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 1.02. companyname [YRCW] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 3.94.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.42 and its Total Asset Turnover is 2.70. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.95.

YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] has 36.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $82.63M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.95 to 8.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -75.31% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 9.74% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 4.35, which indicates that it is 7.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.72. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] a Reliable Buy?

YRC Worldwide Inc. [YRCW] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.