Keysight Technologies, Inc.[KEYS] stock saw a move by 5.48% on Thursday, touching 2.13 million. Based on the recent volume, Keysight Technologies, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of KEYS shares recorded 199.64M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Keysight Technologies, Inc. [KEYS] stock could reach median target price of $122.50.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. [KEYS] stock additionally went down by -0.63% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -12.74% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of KEYS stock is set at 10.22% by far, with shares price recording returns by -15.46% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, KEYS shares showcased -9.43% decrease. KEYS saw -12.85% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 34.97% compared to high within the same period of time.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. [NYSE:KEYS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 71.03 to 110.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $90.89.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Keysight Technologies, Inc. [KEYS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Keysight Technologies, Inc. [KEYS] sitting at +16.48 and its Gross Margin at +59.49, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.40%. These measurements indicate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. [KEYS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.72, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 12.90%. Its Return on Equity is 22.84, and its Return on Assets is 9.98. These metrics all suggest that Keysight Technologies, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Keysight Technologies, Inc. [KEYS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 59.65. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.06. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 8.86, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 59.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.09. Keysight Technologies, Inc. [KEYS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.30, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 19.31 and P/E Ratio of 27.27. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Keysight Technologies, Inc. [KEYS] earns $316,397 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.51 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.69. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 2.50 and its Current Ratio is 3.21. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Keysight Technologies, Inc. [KEYS] has 199.64M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $18.15B. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 34.97% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.22, which indicates that it is 2.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 46.20. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Keysight Technologies, Inc. [KEYS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. [KEYS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.