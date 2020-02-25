Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] opened at N/A and closed at $19.07 a share within trading session on 02/24/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.52% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $18.97.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE: KIM] had 3.86 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.77M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 2.19%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 2.22%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $16.88 during that period and KIM managed to take a rebound to $21.86 in the last 52 weeks.

Kimco Realty Corporation [NYSE:KIM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.88 to 21.86. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.07.

Fundamental Analysis of Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] sitting at +23.27 and its Gross Margin at +46.95, this company’s Net Margin is now 29.40%. These measurements indicate that Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.61, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.30%. Its Return on Equity is 8.05, and its Return on Assets is 3.73. These metrics suggest that this Kimco Realty Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 111.17. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 52.65, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 49.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.52, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 111.17.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 24.67 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 9.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 11.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.55 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.11.

Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] has 429.32M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 16.88 to 21.86. At its current price, it has moved down by -13.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.38% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.68, which indicates that it is 2.19% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.11. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation [KIM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.