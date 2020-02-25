Lexington Realty Trust [NYSE: LXP] shares went lower by -0.17% from its previous closing of $11.74, now trading at the price of $11.72, also adding -0.02 points. Is LXP stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 2.75 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of LXP shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 241.88M float and a +1.47% run over in the last seven days. LXP share price has been hovering between $11.81 and $8.76 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Lexington Realty Trust [NYSE:LXP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.76 to 11.81. This is compared to its latest closing price of $11.74.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/12/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Lexington Realty Trust [LXP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] sitting at +12.40 and its Gross Margin at +41.90, this company’s Net Margin is now 82.70%. These measurements indicate that Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 1.37, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.20%. Its Return on Equity is 18.42, and its Return on Assets is 9.11. These metrics all suggest that Lexington Realty Trust is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.49.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 21.55 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.10. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.66. Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.68, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 12.40 and P/E Ratio of 10.39. These metrics all suggest that Lexington Realty Trust is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.11.

Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] has 248.08M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.76 to 11.81. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 33.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.98, which indicates that it is 1.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.06. This RSI suggests that Lexington Realty Trust is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Lexington Realty Trust [LXP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust [LXP], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.