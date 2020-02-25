Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [NYSE: MIC] shares went lower by -7.18% from its previous closing of $44.45, now trading at the price of $41.26, also adding -3.19 points. Is MIC stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.11 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MIC shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 86.24M float and a -7.55% run over in the last seven days. MIC share price has been hovering between $45.93 and $36.58 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [NYSE:MIC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 36.58 to 45.93. This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.45.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 02/25/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC] sitting at +13.64 and its Gross Margin at +34.84.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.68, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.10%. Its Return on Equity is 2.23, and its Return on Assets is 0.87. These metrics suggest that this Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 101.66. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.41, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 40.14. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 89.48.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.45 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.00. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.59, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.53. Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.06, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.59 and P/E Ratio of 25.33. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC] earns $531,703 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 13.91 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.66 and its Current Ratio is 1.69. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC] has 86.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 36.58 to 45.93. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 12.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.40, which indicates that it is 1.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 28.44. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC] a Reliable Buy?

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation [MIC] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.