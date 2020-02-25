NIO Limited [NYSE: NIO] shares went lower by -4.90% from its previous closing of $4.08, now trading at the price of $3.88, also adding -0.2 points. Is NIO stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 55.82 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of NIO shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 729.17M float and a +2.92% run over in the last seven days. NIO share price has been hovering between $10.64 and $1.19 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

NIO Limited [NYSE:NIO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.19 to 10.64. This is compared to its latest closing price of $4.08.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 03/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of NIO Limited [NIO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for NIO Limited [NIO] sitting at -193.80 and its Gross Margin at -12.30.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -96.01, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -95.50%. Its Return on Equity is -130.08, and its Return on Assets is -66.91. These metrics suggest that this NIO Limited does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, NIO Limited [NIO] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 47.34. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.13, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.18. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -77.61, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 17.08.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -1.58. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.78, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. NIO Limited [NIO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.72.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, NIO Limited [NIO] earns $76,088 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 4.05 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.34. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.21 and its Current Ratio is 1.42. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

NIO Limited [NIO] has 1.10B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.19 to 10.64. At its current price, it has moved down by -63.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 226.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 49.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is NIO Limited [NIO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of NIO Limited [NIO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.