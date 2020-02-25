Noble Energy, Inc. [NBL] saw a change by -8.25% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $16.47. The company is holding 494.50M shares with keeping 471.98M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at -7.78% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -42.01% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -34.33%, trading unch in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 494.50M shares valued at 7.03 million were bought and sold.

Noble Energy, Inc. [NASDAQ:NBL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.86 to 28.40. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.95.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Noble Energy, Inc. [NBL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Noble Energy, Inc. [NBL] sitting at -0.68 and its Gross Margin at +9.57, this company’s Net Margin is now -34.10%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -0.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -6.40%. Its Return on Equity is -16.95, and its Return on Assets is -7.04. These metrics suggest that this Noble Energy, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Noble Energy, Inc. [NBL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 92.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.03, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is -0.08, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 90.86.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39. Noble Energy, Inc. [NBL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.94.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Noble Energy, Inc. [NBL] earns $1,922,436 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.52 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.20. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.66 and its Current Ratio is 0.69. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Noble Energy, Inc. [NBL] has 494.50M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $8.14B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.86 to 28.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -42.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -7.78% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.54, which indicates that it is 3.27% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 18.51. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Noble Energy, Inc. [NBL] a Reliable Buy?

Noble Energy, Inc. [NBL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.