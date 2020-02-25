Owl Rock Capital Corporation [NYSE: ORCC] dipped by -2.06% on the last trading session, reaching $15.22 price per share at the time. Owl Rock Capital Corporation represents 390.21M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.06B with the latest information.

The Owl Rock Capital Corporation traded at the price of $15.22 with 880366 shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ORCC shares recorded 468.25K.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [NYSE:ORCC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.97 to 19.19. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.54.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] sitting at +69.38 and its Gross Margin at +91.44, this company’s Net Margin is now 69.40%. These measurements indicate that Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.73, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.50%. Its Return on Equity is 10.78, and its Return on Assets is 6.57. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ORCC financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.01.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.94 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.77. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.45. Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.17, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.25 and P/E Ratio of 11.78. These metrics all suggest that Owl Rock Capital Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.10.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] has 390.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $6.06B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.97 to 19.19. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.69% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 1.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 27.97. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Owl Rock Capital Corporation [ORCC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.