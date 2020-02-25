Palatin Technologies, Inc. [PTN] took an upward turn with a change of -2.85%, trading at the price of $0.56 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.04 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Palatin Technologies, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 1.22M shares for that time period. PTN monthly volatility recorded 5.69%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 5.81%. PS value for PTN stocks is 2.26 with PB recorded at 1.46.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. [NYSE:PTN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.55 to 1.78. This is compared to its latest closing price of $0.57.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 05/19/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Palatin Technologies, Inc. [PTN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Palatin Technologies, Inc. [PTN] sitting at +59.28, this company’s Net Margin is now 60.90%. These measurements indicate that Palatin Technologies, Inc. [PTN] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 53.30, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 35.50%. Its Return on Equity is 56.11, and its Return on Assets is 49.77. These metrics all suggest that Palatin Technologies, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Palatin Technologies, Inc. [PTN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 0.33. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 0.33, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 0.32.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 2.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.01. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Palatin Technologies, Inc. [PTN] earns $3,350,026 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.00 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.84. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 24.94 and its Current Ratio is 24.94. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. [PTN] has 238.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $136.26M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.55 to 1.78. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.82% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.82% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 5.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.28. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Palatin Technologies, Inc. [PTN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. [PTN], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.