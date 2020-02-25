Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [NYSE: PAA] dipped by -2.34% on the last trading session, reaching $15.47 price per share at the time. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. represents 742.73M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $11.49B with the latest information.

The Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. traded at the price of $15.47 with 5.43 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of PAA shares recorded 4.37M.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [NYSE:PAA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.57 to 25.27. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.84.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA] sitting at +5.99 and its Gross Margin at +6.87, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 11.00%. Its Return on Equity is 17.28, and its Return on Assets is 7.99. These metrics all suggest that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 73.30. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 42.30, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 33.39. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.74, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 73.30.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.18 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.51. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.73, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.39.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.24. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.92.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA] has 742.73M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $11.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.57 to 25.27. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -0.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.01, which indicates that it is 2.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 26.79. This stock, according to these metrics, is currently Oversold.

Conclusion: Is Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. [PAA], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.