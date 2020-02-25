The share price of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. [NYSE: PAGP] inclined by $16.26, presently trading at $15.94. The company’s shares saw 0.95% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $15.79 recorded on 02/24/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as PAGP fall by -6.12% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -6.73% compared to -1.04 of all time high it touched on 02/19/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -13.04%, while additionally dropping -32.60% during the last 12 months. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $23.37. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 7.43% increase from the current trading price.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. [NYSE:PAGP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.79 to 25.82. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.26.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. [PAGP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. [PAGP] sitting at +5.96 and its Gross Margin at +6.86, this company’s Net Margin is now 1.50%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.62, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 19.60%. Its Return on Equity is 16.55, and its Return on Assets is 1.17. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates PAGP financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Plains GP Holdings, L.P. [PAGP] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 444.27. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 81.63, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 4.72, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 444.27.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.47 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.38.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 1.19. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.92.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. [PAGP] has 257.04M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.10B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.79 to 25.82. At its current price, it has moved down by -38.26% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.95% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.17, which indicates that it is 2.73% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Plains GP Holdings, L.P. [PAGP] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. [PAGP], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.