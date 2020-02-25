Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] saw a change by -1.42% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $59.11. The company is holding 499.15M shares with keeping 499.15M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 6.96% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -7.47% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -4.86%, trading +3.39% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 499.15M shares valued at 3.33 million were bought and sold.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [NYSE:PEG]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 55.27 to 63.88. This is compared to its latest closing price of $59.96.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 02/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] sitting at +25.27 and its Gross Margin at +25.27, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.50%. These measurements indicate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.71, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 6.30%. Its Return on Equity is 10.19, and its Return on Assets is 3.27. These metrics suggest that this Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 107.66. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 51.84, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 34.15. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 5.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 91.59.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.77 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.03. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.66, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.37. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.82, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.06 and P/E Ratio of 20.63. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] earns $1,350,096 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.36 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.53 and its Current Ratio is 0.71. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] has 499.15M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $29.50B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 55.27 to 63.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -7.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 6.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.29, which indicates that it is 1.30% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 51.14. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated [PEG], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.