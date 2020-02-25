Realty Income Corporation[O] stock saw a move by -0.33% on Thursday, touching 2.86 million. Based on the recent volume, Realty Income Corporation stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of O shares recorded 331.47M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Realty Income Corporation [O] stock could reach median target price of $82.50.

Realty Income Corporation [O] stock additionally went up by +2.39% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 6.38% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of O stock is set at 17.82% by far, with shares price recording returns by 5.36% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, O shares showcased 12.45% increase. O saw -3.24% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 24.11% compared to high within the same period of time.

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 66.21 to 84.92. This is compared to its latest closing price of $82.44.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Realty Income Corporation [O]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Realty Income Corporation [O] sitting at +30.43 and its Gross Margin at +54.24, this company’s Net Margin is now 26.20%. These measurements indicate that Realty Income Corporation [O] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.81, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.30%. Its Return on Equity is 4.89, and its Return on Assets is 2.58. These metrics suggest that this Realty Income Corporation does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 42.58.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 32.45 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.90. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 22.80.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.09.

Realty Income Corporation [O] has 331.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $27.24B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 66.21 to 84.92. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.24% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 24.11% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.15, which indicates that it is 2.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.20. This RSI suggests that Realty Income Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Realty Income Corporation [O] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Realty Income Corporation [O], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.