RLJ Lodging Trust[RLJ] stock saw a move by -2.92% on Thursday, touching 2.99 million. Based on the recent volume, RLJ Lodging Trust stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of RLJ shares recorded 170.72M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] stock could reach median target price of $18.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] stock additionally went down by -4.65% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -5.97% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of RLJ stock is set at -19.79% by far, with shares price recording returns by -4.94% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, RLJ shares showcased -4.47% decrease. RLJ saw -21.01% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 0.32% compared to high within the same period of time.

RLJ Lodging Trust [NYSE:RLJ]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.55 to 19.75. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.07.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 02/25/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] sitting at +8.75 and its Gross Margin at +17.62, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.54, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.80%. Its Return on Equity is 5.38, and its Return on Assets is 2.95. These metrics suggest that this RLJ Lodging Trust does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 63.40. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 38.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.47, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 61.45.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.29 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.39. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.24 and P/E Ratio of 28.62. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] earns $21,011,000 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 31.48 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.28.

RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] has 170.72M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.66B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.55 to 19.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.01% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 0.32% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 1.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.57. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust [RLJ], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.