The share price of Spherix Incorporated [NASDAQ: SPEX] inclined by $1.03, presently trading at $3.33. The company’s shares saw 250.16% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at $0.95 recorded on 02/24/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as SPEX jumped by +159.46% during the last week, even though the stock is still down by -4.41% compared to 1.60 of all time high it touched on 02/25/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly losing -11.97%, while additionally dropping -69.17% during the last 12 months. Spherix Incorporated is said to have a 12-month price target set at $19.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 15.67% increase from the current trading price.

Spherix Incorporated [NASDAQ:SPEX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Fundamental Analysis of Spherix Incorporated [SPEX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Spherix Incorporated [SPEX] sitting at -63166.67.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -0.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 449.66. Spherix Incorporated [SPEX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.60.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Spherix Incorporated [SPEX] earns $3,000 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.00. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.51 and its Current Ratio is 1.51. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Spherix Incorporated [SPEX] has 4.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $4.92M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.95 to 3.80. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.32% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 250.16% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.05, which indicates that it is 6.40% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 91.75. This RSI suggests that Spherix Incorporated is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Spherix Incorporated [SPEX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Spherix Incorporated [SPEX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.