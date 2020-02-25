Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. [NASDAQ: SFM] dipped by -3.50% on the last trading session, reaching $17.36 price per share at the time. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. represents 117.93M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.05B with the latest information.

The Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. traded at the price of $17.36 with 3.14 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of SFM shares recorded 1.76M.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. [NASDAQ:SFM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.51 to 24.06. This is compared to its latest closing price of $17.99.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. [SFM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. [SFM] sitting at +3.99 and its Gross Margin at +31.49, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.70%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 12.89, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 15.10%. Its Return on Equity is 25.55, and its Return on Assets is 6.54. These metrics all suggest that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 61.99.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.79 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.28. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.67. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. [SFM] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.95, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.28 and P/E Ratio of 13.96. These metrics all suggest that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 2.46. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.27 and its Current Ratio is 0.93. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. [SFM] has 117.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.05B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.51 to 24.06. At its current price, it has moved down by -27.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.45, which indicates that it is 4.35% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.12. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. [SFM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. [SFM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.