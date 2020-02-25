Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] took an upward turn with a change of -2.70%, trading at the price of $12.43 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.74 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.29M shares for that time period. SHO monthly volatility recorded 1.88%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.95%. PS value for SHO stocks is 2.55 with PB recorded at 1.20.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [NYSE:SHO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.54 to 15.49. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.77.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 05/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] sitting at +9.67 and its Gross Margin at +25.86, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.90%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.10%. Its Return on Equity is 5.18, and its Return on Assets is 3.44. These metrics suggest that this Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 26.44.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.34 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.18. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.83. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.31, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 10.80 and P/E Ratio of 22.95. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.28.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] has 222.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $2.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.54 to 15.49. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved down -0.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.15, which indicates that it is 2.95% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 32.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. [SHO], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.