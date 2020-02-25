Tallgrass Energy, LP [NYSE: TGE] gained by 0.09% on the last trading session, reaching $22.34 price per share at the time. Tallgrass Energy, LP represents 281.77M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.29B with the latest information.

The Tallgrass Energy, LP traded at the price of $22.34 with 1.65 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TGE shares recorded 4.60M.

Tallgrass Energy, LP [NYSE:TGE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.28 to 25.96. This is compared to its latest closing price of $22.32.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tallgrass Energy, LP [TGE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tallgrass Energy, LP [TGE] sitting at +36.60 and its Gross Margin at +53.83, this company’s Net Margin is now 28.60%. These measurements indicate that Tallgrass Energy, LP [TGE] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.38, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.40%. Its Return on Equity is 14.11, and its Return on Assets is 4.11. These metrics suggest that this Tallgrass Energy, LP does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tallgrass Energy, LP [TGE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 191.68. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 55.58. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 191.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.20 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 7.95. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 9.16, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. Tallgrass Energy, LP [TGE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.20, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.74 and P/E Ratio of 15.81. These metrics all suggest that Tallgrass Energy, LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Tallgrass Energy, LP [TGE] earns $1,016,233 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 2.90 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.13. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.66 and its Current Ratio is 0.75. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

At its current price, it has moved down by -13.94% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 56.44% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.67, which indicates that it is 0.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.92. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tallgrass Energy, LP [TGE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tallgrass Energy, LP [TGE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.