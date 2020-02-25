Tenet Healthcare Corporation [NYSE: THC] gained by 1.25% on the last trading session, reaching $33.10 price per share at the time. Tenet Healthcare Corporation represents 103.56M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.39B with the latest information.

The Tenet Healthcare Corporation traded at the price of $33.10 with 1.06 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of THC shares recorded 973.81K.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation [NYSE:THC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.18 to 39.37. This is compared to its latest closing price of $32.69.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 05/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] sitting at +8.81 and its Gross Margin at +8.81, this company’s Net Margin is now -1.30%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.42, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.00%. Its Return on Assets is 0.47.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 100.81, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 66.16.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.33 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.14. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.97, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.80. companyname [THC] has a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 1.70.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] earns $158,554 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 6.29 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.80. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.12 and its Current Ratio is 1.20. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] has 103.56M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $3.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.18 to 39.37. At its current price, it has moved down by -15.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 92.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.78, which indicates that it is 3.45% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.03. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation [THC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.