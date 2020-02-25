The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] dipped by -3.78% on the last trading session, reaching $317.90 price per share at the time. The Boeing Company represents 573.21M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $182.22B with the latest information.

The The Boeing Company traded at the price of $317.90 with 5.95 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of BA shares recorded 6.49M.

The Boeing Company [NYSE:BA]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 302.72 to 446.01. This is compared to its latest closing price of $330.38.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 04/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Boeing Company [BA]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Boeing Company [BA] sitting at -2.53 and its Gross Margin at +5.87, this company’s Net Margin is now -0.80%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -11.23, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -1.90%. Its Return on Assets is -0.51.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 143.27, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 21.35.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 627.61 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 81.50. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.75, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.14.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Boeing Company [BA] earns $475,227 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 5.71 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.61. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.26 and its Current Ratio is 1.05. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

The Boeing Company [BA] has 573.21M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $182.22B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 302.72 to 446.01. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 5.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.30, which indicates that it is 1.52% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 37.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Boeing Company [BA] a Reliable Buy?

The Boeing Company [BA] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.