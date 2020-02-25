The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC] saw a change by -1.26% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $146.94. The company is holding 440.11M shares with keeping 433.84M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 23.79% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -9.18% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -9.35%, trading +0.47% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 440.11M shares valued at 922997 were bought and sold.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [NYSE:PNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 04/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC] sitting at +36.35, this company’s Net Margin is now 37.00%. These measurements indicate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 6.04, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.00%. Its Return on Equity is 11.07, and its Return on Assets is 1.35. These metrics suggest that this The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 122.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 55.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 14.69.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.47.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.04. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Current Ratio is 0.08.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC] has 440.11M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $65.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 118.70 to 161.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.18% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 23.79% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.10, which indicates that it is 1.76% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 34.87. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. [PNC], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.