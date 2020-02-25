The Western Union Company [WU] took an upward turn with a change of -2.61%, trading at the price of $24.45 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 2.94 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while The Western Union Company shares have an average trading volume of 6.65M shares for that time period. WU monthly volatility recorded 2.18%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.72%. PS value for WU stocks is 2.05 with PB recorded at .

The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.52 to 28.44. This is compared to its latest closing price of $25.11.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Western Union Company [WU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Western Union Company [WU] sitting at +16.96 and its Gross Margin at +37.56, this company’s Net Margin is now 20.00%. These measurements indicate that The Western Union Company [WU] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 28.43, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 37.50%. Its Return on Assets is 11.92.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 101.24, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.87.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.07 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.80. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.42, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.24.

Similarly, this company’s Total Asset Turnover is 0.60.

The Western Union Company [WU] has 431.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $10.83B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.52 to 28.44. At its current price, it has moved down by -14.03% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.58% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.69, which indicates that it is 2.72% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.08. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Western Union Company [WU] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Western Union Company [WU], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.