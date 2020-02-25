TTM Technologies, Inc.[TTMI] stock saw a move by -0.38% on Thursday, touching 1.23 million. Based on the recent volume, TTM Technologies, Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of TTMI shares recorded 108.35M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that TTM Technologies, Inc. [TTMI] stock could reach median target price of $17.38.

TTM Technologies, Inc. [TTMI] stock additionally went down by -2.81% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -16.48% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of TTMI stock is set at 6.71% by far, with shares price recording returns by 1.54% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, TTMI shares showcased 23.36% increase. TTMI saw -19.08% change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 54.89% compared to high within the same period of time.

TTM Technologies, Inc. [NASDAQ:TTMI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.49 to 16.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.20.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of TTM Technologies, Inc. [TTMI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for TTM Technologies, Inc. [TTMI] sitting at +4.73 and its Gross Margin at +13.13, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.00%. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.64, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.90%. Its Return on Equity is 3.30, and its Return on Assets is 1.18. These metrics suggest that this TTM Technologies, Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, TTM Technologies, Inc. [TTMI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 115.39. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.57, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 1.53, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 95.85.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.26 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.25. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.55.

Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 3.36 and its Total Asset Turnover is 0.77. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 1.29 and its Current Ratio is 1.42. This company, considering these metrics, has a healthy ratio between its short-term liquid assets and its short-term liabilities, making it a less risky investment.

TTM Technologies, Inc. [TTMI] has 108.35M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $1.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 8.49 to 16.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.40, which indicates that it is 3.31% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 31.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is TTM Technologies, Inc. [TTMI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. [TTMI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.