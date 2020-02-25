The Clorox Company [NYSE: CLX] opened at N/A and closed at $167.19 a share within trading session on 02/24/20. That means that the stock gained by 0.69% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $168.35.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The Clorox Company [NYSE: CLX] had 882319 shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 994.35K shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 1.05%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 1.50%. The price of the stock additionally went down to $144.12 during that period and CLX managed to take a rebound to $168.96 in the last 52 weeks.

The Clorox Company [NYSE:CLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Its stock price has been found in the range of 144.12 to 168.96. This is compared to its latest closing price of $167.19.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 04/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Clorox Company [CLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Clorox Company [CLX] sitting at +17.81 and its Gross Margin at +43.63, this company’s Net Margin is now 13.30%. These measurements indicate that The Clorox Company [CLX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 34.32, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 25.30%. Its Return on Equity is 127.63, and its Return on Assets is 16.12. These metrics all suggest that The Clorox Company is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Clorox Company [CLX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 479.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 82.76, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 52.44. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 12.16, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 409.12.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.13 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.81, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. The Clorox Company [CLX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 34.43, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 20.03 and P/E Ratio of 26.49. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Shifting the focus to workforce efficiency, The Clorox Company [CLX] earns $706,136 for each employee under its payroll. Similarly, this company’s Receivables Turnover is 10.10 and its Total Asset Turnover is 1.22. This publicly-traded organization’s liquidity data is also interesting: its Quick Ratio is 0.55 and its Current Ratio is 0.91. This company is not investing its short-term assets in an optimally efficient way, making it a riskier investment.

The Clorox Company [CLX] has 124.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of $20.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 144.12 to 168.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -0.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 16.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.40, which indicates that it is 1.05% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.29. This RSI suggests that The Clorox Company is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is The Clorox Company [CLX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Clorox Company [CLX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.